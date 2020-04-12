Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Chairman Stuart W. Epperson Acquires 23,346 Shares

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Chairman Stuart W. Epperson acquired 23,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $18,910.26. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 353,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,516.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Salem Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

