salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $128,666.88 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $128,666.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $154.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.74. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

