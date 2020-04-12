SALT (SALT) Tops One Day Volume of $6,894.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, SALT has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0682 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, ABCC, Liqui and Binance. SALT has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $6,894.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.02789137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00205908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About SALT

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LATOKEN, Liqui, AirSwap, Radar Relay, ABCC, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

