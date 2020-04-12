SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.48

Shares of SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and traded as low as $34.80. SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 1,419 shares.

The company has a market cap of $138.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62.

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter.

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

