SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Sells $2,530,021.54 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total value of $2,530,021.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,133,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SBAC opened at $305.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.32. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $193.91 and a 52-week high of $314.84. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.06 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

