SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt Sells 49,560 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $305.81 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.91 and a fifty-two week high of $314.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.06 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.32.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in SBA Communications by 17.3% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 60.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.