Scala One Day Volume Reaches $180.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. Scala has a total market capitalization of $160,889.80 and $180.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scala has traded down 63.5% against the US dollar.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

