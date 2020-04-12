Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $221.91

Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.91 and traded as low as $217.20. Schindler Holding AG Participation shares last traded at $217.20, with a volume of 70 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHLAF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.98.

About Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

