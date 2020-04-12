Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.31

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and traded as low as $87.60. Schneider Electric shares last traded at $91.25, with a volume of 1,909 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60.

About Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

