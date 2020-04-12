Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 28,472 Shares

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $3,416,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48.

On Monday, February 10th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92.

Shares of SGEN opened at $120.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -122.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.75. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,086,651,000 after buying an additional 378,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.76.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.