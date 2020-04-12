SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

