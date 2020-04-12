Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd (LON:SEQI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $102.46

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.46 and traded as high as $103.80. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd shares last traded at $103.40, with a volume of 2,332,618 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.76.

In other news, insider Sandra Platts acquired 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £5,957.28 ($7,836.46).

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Company Profile (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

