SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.71

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and traded as low as $15.29. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 98,441 shares traded.

SVNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50.

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

