SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.59

SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SIELY)'s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $5.55. SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 211 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

About SHANGHAI ELEC G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides equipment, equipment sets, and engineering works and contracting services in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures and sells nuclear power, nuclear island, wind power, and environmental protection equipment, as well as heavy machinery, including forging components; and provides solution packages for utilization of solid waste, sewage treatment, power generation environment protection, and distributed energy systems.

