ShipChain (SHIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $39.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014158 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02793512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00206527 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.