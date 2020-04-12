Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.12

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and traded as low as $12.57. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 372,600 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIA shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $856.21 million and a P/E ratio of 116.45.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$172.16 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 841.36%.

In other news, Director Dino Chiesa bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,000.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

