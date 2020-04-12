Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director James E. Healey Acquires 5,000 Shares

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director James E. Healey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $84,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,151.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Simply Good Foods Co has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

