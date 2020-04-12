SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.40

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and traded as low as $18.60. SINGAPORE TELEC/S shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 493,481 shares trading hands.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SINGAPORE TELEC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. SINGAPORE TELEC/S had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

SINGAPORE TELEC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales.

