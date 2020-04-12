Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCMKTS:SIAF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Sino Agro Food shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 110,567 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Sino Agro Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIAF)

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company engages in growing and selling fishes, eels, and prawns; manufacturing and selling organic fertilizers, and bulk and concentrated livestock feed; and rearing and selling whole beef cattle and packaged beef meat.

