Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.17. Sito Mobile shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 54,858 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sito Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Sito Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITO)

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

