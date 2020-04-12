SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.13.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

SKYW stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht purchased 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 33,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after acquiring an additional 533,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $12,807,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

