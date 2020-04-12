SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.13.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SKYW opened at $28.38 on Thursday. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $66.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht acquired 11,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.