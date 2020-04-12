Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.28

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and traded as low as $3.85. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 333,563 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOT.UN. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $268.12 million and a P/E ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.80, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

