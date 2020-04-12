Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Smart Employee Benefits Inc (CVE:SEB)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.09. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39.

Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides professional services and software-enabled services in the areas of healthcare transaction processing and software solutions for corporate and government clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Employee Benefits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Employee Benefits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.