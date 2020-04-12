SmartCoin (SMC) Price Up 212.7% Over Last 7 Days

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded up 45.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. SmartCoin has a market cap of $5,443.60 and approximately $49.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartCoin has traded 212.7% higher against the US dollar. One SmartCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00611609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008168 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SmartCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,356 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

