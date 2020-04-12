SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SMCAY. ValuEngine upgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

SMCAY stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

