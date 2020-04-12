South32 (LON:S32) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $101.18

South32 Ltd (LON:S32)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.18 and traded as low as $100.00. South32 shares last traded at $104.66, with a volume of 779,014 shares changing hands.

S32 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 185 ($2.43).

The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of -34.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. South32’s payout ratio is presently -1.00%.

About South32 (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

