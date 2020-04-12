SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.38

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and traded as high as $26.85. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 477,264 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,035,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,349 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG)

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, investment objective is to replicate, as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the United States Agency mortgage pass-through segment of the United States investment grade bond market.

