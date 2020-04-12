Stakenet Hits Market Cap of $4.17 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. Stakenet has a market cap of $4.17 million and $113,409.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00060683 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.01077926 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00275552 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Stakenet

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 105,452,841 coins and its circulating supply is 100,553,593 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

