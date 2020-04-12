Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0167

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Status has a total market cap of $57.91 million and approximately $17.19 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges including Ovis, IDCM, CoinTiger and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.90 or 0.02791840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00206828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00052979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Upbit, BigONE, IDEX, TOPBTC, Tidex, Neraex, DEx.top, Binance, Livecoin, IDAX, Bittrex, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, Liqui, HitBTC, Bithumb, IDCM, Huobi, Radar Relay, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, DDEX, ABCC, Bancor Network, Ovis, DragonEX, Poloniex, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, OOOBTC, Koinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

