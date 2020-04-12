Steem Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002206 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and RuDEX. Steem has a total market capitalization of $58.02 million and $1.62 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,052.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.03391464 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00756624 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013596 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000510 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 389,984,055 coins and its circulating supply is 373,009,961 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bithumb, Binance, RuDEX, Upbit, GOPAX, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

