Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

STXS stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

