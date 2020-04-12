Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,272,312.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 979.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 556.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

