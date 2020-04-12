StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STNE. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.82.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

