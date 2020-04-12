Storeum (STO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $122,248.00

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Storeum has traded down 98.6% against the US dollar. Storeum has a market capitalization of $39,657.38 and $122,248.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storeum token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000487 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000299 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000206 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002200 BTC.

About Storeum

Storeum is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

