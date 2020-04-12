Substratum Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $114.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bitbns, BiteBTC and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.24 or 0.02792169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00206706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, COSS, BiteBTC, Kucoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC, OKEx, Tidex, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

