Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor Sells 14,050 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 14,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.27, for a total transaction of C$636,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,895,347.69.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.56, for a total transaction of C$1,617,552.47.

On Monday, February 3rd, Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.45, for a total transaction of C$1,755,032.35.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$48.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a current ratio of 11.76. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52-week low of C$35.43 and a 52-week high of C$66.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$8.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 5.7800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.50 to C$67.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.27.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

