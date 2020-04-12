SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Purchases $3,181,444.26 in Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director S.A. Total purchased 505,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,181,444.26.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, S.A. Total bought 852,511 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,825,212.26.

On Thursday, April 2nd, S.A. Total acquired 1,028,575 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,865,159.75.

On Monday, March 23rd, S.A. Total bought 42,134 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $283,983.16.

On Tuesday, March 17th, S.A. Total acquired 456,071 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $2,266,672.87.

On Friday, February 14th, S.A. Total bought 676,600 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $6,231,486.00.

Shares of SPWR opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.89 million, a P/E ratio of 157.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $10,564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 163,193 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SunPower by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 91,325 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

