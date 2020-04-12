Suretly 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Suretly has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $46,596.21 and approximately $7.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

