sUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,674.00 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00014018 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. sUSD has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $1,674.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.02780124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00205802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 4,660,256 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

