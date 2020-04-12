SVB Leerink Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $93.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.31.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

