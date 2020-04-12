Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall Sells 1,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after purchasing an additional 227,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.