Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.12. Talon Metals shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 230,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $49.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

