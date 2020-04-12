Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.97. Tantech shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 8,784 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 241,887 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Tantech worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tantech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

