Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.56

Telstra Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and traded as low as $9.84. Telstra shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 44,233 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

