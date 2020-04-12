TenX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.15 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. TenX has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $2.15 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bittrex, Liqui and OKEx. During the last seven days, TenX has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.02809685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207147 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,634,765 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, BigONE, BitBay, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Neraex, Liqui, Kucoin, Huobi, Bithumb, COSS, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

