Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $430,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,585. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,928,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $79.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $59.72 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

