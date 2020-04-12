The Second Cup (TSE:SCU) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

The Second Cup Ltd (TSE:SCU)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.85. The Second Cup shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.66.

The Second Cup (TSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.61 million during the quarter.

About The Second Cup (TSE:SCU)

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

