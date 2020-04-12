Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $691,473.00

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $691,473.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005843 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

