THETA Price Tops $0.0816 on Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. THETA has a market capitalization of $71.03 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THETA has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Fatbtc and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.83 or 0.04755754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00065888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037065 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009088 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX, Coinbit, Huobi, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bithumb, WazirX, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

